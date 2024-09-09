 Skip to main content

Apple’s FineWoven Wallet lives on, even after iPhone cases discontinued

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 9 2024 - 12:34 pm PT
6 Comments
FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe

Apple’s big FineWoven launch last year with the iPhone 15 has come to an abrupt end. Following user reports of FineWoven’s poor durability in daily use, the company has discontinued its FineWoven iPhone cases. But there’s still one FineWoven product still available for the iPhone 16: the MagSafe Wallet.

New MagSafe Wallet is last FineWoven product remaining

During Apple’s iPhone 16 unveiling earlier today, the word ‘FineWoven’ wasn’t uttered at all. The company unveiled new MagSafe cases in plastic and silicone, but FineWoven cases were nowhere to be seen.

Browsing the Apple Store though, it turns out that FineWoven isn’t entirely dead. Just…mostly dead.

Apple has released a new FineWoven product for the iPhone 16 line.

The ‘FineWoven Wallet with MagSafe’ is available for $59 from the Apple Store.

The new Wallet is available in four distinct color options:

  • Black
  • Blackberry
  • Dark green
  • Deep blue

If you want to carry on the legacy of the FineWoven brand, picking up a new Wallet for your iPhone 16 is the one and only way you can do that.

I never bought any FineWoven products last year, so I haven’t had any personal experience with their durability—or lack thereof. But hopefully Apple keeping the Wallet around means that it’s seen fewer complaints overall about the FineWoven Wallet compared to the FineWoven iPhone cases.

Have you had issues with FineWoven products this past year? Are you interested in the Wallet? Let us know in the comments.

