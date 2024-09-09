 Skip to main content

Here’s how much bigger the iPhone 16 Pro models are than the standard iPhone 16

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 9 2024 - 2:04 pm PT
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro

Apple had a lot of announcements today, but chief among them were the iPhone 16 Pro models and iPhone 16. Though Apple’s iPhone lineup usually has similar display sizes, this year the Pro models are getting bigger. But how much bigger are the phones really? Here are the details.

Sizes of iPhone 16 Pro vs. iPhone 16

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro is getting upgraded to a 6.3-inch display this year. That’s up from the standard 6.1-inch size found on prior Pro models.

The iPhone 16 retains that 6.1-inch display, however.

What about actual overall size though? Apple said it did some work to ensure that despite the Pro models getting larger screens, their overall bodies wouldn’t increase too much. In part, this was achieved through reduced bezels.

Here are the exact size comparisons:

iPhone 16 Pro

  • Height: 5.89 inches (149.6 mm)
  • Width: 2.81 inches (71.5 mm)
  • Depth: 0.32 inch (8.25 mm)

iPhone 16

  • Height: 5.81 inches (147.6 mm)
  • Width: 2.82 inches (71.6 mm)
  • Depth: 0.31 inch (7.8 mm)

As you can see, the iPhone 16 Pro is just slightly taller than the iPhone 16, but it’s actually a touch less wide.

Sizes of iPhone 16 Pro Max vs. iPhone 16 Plus

Over on the larger iPhone 16 models, the Pro Max and Plus, we see a similar story. The Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display, as opposed to the 6.7-inch Plus model. But it’s not too much bigger overall.

Here are the exact dimensions of each device.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • Height: 6.42 inches (163 mm)
  • Width: 3.06 inches (77.6 mm)
  • Depth: 0.32 inch (8.25mm)

iPhone 16 Plus

  • Height: 6.33 inches (160.9 mm)
  • Width: 3.06 inches (77.8 mm)
  • Depth: 0.31 inch (7.8 mm)

Again, the 16 Pro Max is a bit taller than its non-Pro equivalent. The two models are nearly identical in width, but the Pro Max has a very, very slight edge there.

Wrap-up

What does all this mean? It means that even though the iPhone 16 Pro models are getting larger displays this year, they hopefully won’t feel too much larger in the hand. We’ll have to wait and see once we get our first tests with the devices, though.

Are you excited about the larger iPhone 16 Pro models? Concerned? Let us know in the comments.

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

