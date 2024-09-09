iOS 18 RC adds the ability to pause video recordings in the Camera app

During its iPhone 16 event today, Apple showcased some of the iPhone 16’s updated camera features. One such feature included pausing and resuming in-flight videos shot with the stock Camera app. Unlike the new Camera Control feature, which is exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup, pausing videos is available on older iPhones running the iOS 18 RC. This addition makes it possible to do jump cuts between scenes within the same video file.

When you record a video in the Camera app while running iOS 18 RC, you’ll notice a new pause button in the bottom left-hand corner. Tapping this button temporarily pauses the video recording while tapping it again resumes it.

While the video is paused, you’ll see a ‘PAUSE’ indicator at the top of the UI directly beneath the recording time. In addition, the pause button transforms into a record button to indicate that it will resume the recording if pressed.

A paused in-flight video using the Camera app in iOS 18 RC

This feature opens up a few creative possibilities, but the most obvious use case is the ability to create simple jump cuts within the same video, eliminating the need to edit the cuts together in post. By pausing a video and changing the framing, you’re performing the edit during the shoot instead of in post. This could significantly speed up turnaround time for rough videos shot using iOS 18’s default Camera app.

To take it a step further, switching between lenses while paused is possible, allowing you to perform more dramatic zooms that instantly jump between focal lengths. As I said, this opens up some fun, creative possibilities with iOS 18, and you don’t even need the new iPhone 16 hardware to check it out.

What do you think? Sound off in the comments below.