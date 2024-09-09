 Skip to main content

iPadOS 18 release date set for September 16

Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 9 2024
Today was Apple’s biggest launch day of the year, with the new iPhone 16 lineup, advanced new Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more. Another key piece of news today: release dates for the upcoming major OS updates. Even though no new iPad models were introduced today, we do now know the release date for iPadOS 18.

New iPad software update coming next week

Back in June, Apple first previewed its fall OS releases. These include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and tvOS 18.

Following a summer of beta releases, the time has finally come for Apple to launch its OS updates to the public.

iPad users don’t have long to wait.

iPadOS 18 will release on Monday, September 16.

It will be available as a free update for all users.

iPadOS 18 new features

When iPadOS 18 debuts, it will come with a variety of new features and upgrades, including:

One feature that won’t be available? Apple Intelligence. The suite of new AI features isn’t arriving until iPadOS 18.1, which is expected to release in late October.

iPad models compatible with iPadOS 18

The iPadOS 18 software update requires a compatible device to run. It will be available for the following iPad models, per Apple:

  • iPad Pro (M4)
  • iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
  • iPad Air (M2)
  • iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
  • iPad (7th generation and later)
  • iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Are you looking forward to iPadOS 18? What features are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.

