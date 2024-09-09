ESR’s iPhone 16 case line debuts with integrated stash stand, fast MagSafe charging

ESR is ready for the iPhone 16 launch with a variety of new cases and accessories designed for the iPhone 16, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and 16 Plus. There are three new cases styles debuting, each equipped with award-winning ESR’s Stash Stand, featuring convenient built-in stand functionality, MagSafe compatibility, and a sleek, minimalist design. A new screen protector offers an innovative screen application tool, too. Here are all the details on ESR’s lineup:

Get 10% off ESR iPhone 16 cases for a limited time with discount code ESR202416.

Classic Hybrid Case with Stash Stand

The Classic Hybrid Case offers an ultra-slim yet protective design. Despite its thin profile, it’s engineered to withstand drops of up to 11 feet. Some other highlights include:

Ultra-slim 1.6mm back enables faster MagSafe charging speed

Clear backing enables your iPhone 16’s color to shine through

There are six different color accent options, ready to complement your iPhone’s look

Stash Stand is integrated into the camera guard, so it can easily disappear when not in use, and be folded out as a stand when needed

Magnetic lock is 1,500-g, more than double what’s found in Apple’s cases

For a minimalist look that still provides strong protection, the Classic Hybrid Case is the way to go.

Cloud Soft Case with Stash Stand

ESR’s Cloud Soft Case is a premium silicone option for a soft touch and bold look. Its standout features are:

Thin 2.1mm back allows faster MagSafe charging than many other brands’ cases

Silicone is pre-applied with an anti-static spray that repels dust and makes for an easier clean.

Stash Stand in the camera guard provides stand functionality with a minimalist design.

Five color options pair well with Apple’s iPhone 16 color lineup

Inner microfiber is built to protect against scratches when taking your iPhone in and out of the case

For a fun look and feel for your iPhone 16, the Cloud Soft Case is a great option.

Cyber Tough Case with Stash Stand

If you’re looking for maximum protection, the Cyber Tough Case is the way to go. It provides the ultimate drop protection in ESR’s iPhone 16 lineup.

The case features a 3-layer design that enables it to withstand drops from up to 23 feet, with 7x military-grade protection. The 3-layer protection includes:

a strong PC backing as the outer shell

a flexible TPU soft shell

an inner PORON® lining

Like ESR’s other iPhone 16 cases, the Cyber Tough Case includes its own Stash Stand built into the camera guard. It also has a strong magnetic lock at 1500-g.

The case comes in a wide array of eight colors, spanning lighter and darker shades to match any bold iPhone 16 color or moodier 16 Pro vibe.

ESR Armorite Screen Protector

Additionally, ESR is launching its Armorite Screen Protector for iPhone 16. Made from 9H glass, this protective layer not only provides screen defense—it’s also easier to install than ever before.

That’s thanks to the screen protector’s new UltraFit tray. The tray is designed to aid in the screen application process, eliminating the potential for misapplied, bubble-ridden results.

All you have to do is place your iPhone 16 inside the UltraFit tray and close it, then pull the tray’s tab out. That’s it. The tray will do the work of providing a perfect fit.

Wrap-up

ESR’s lineup of accessories for the iPhone 16 provide options for every preference. If you want to use your iPhone 16 ‘naked’ and let its design shine, you can still protect its most important feature—the display—with an Armorite Screen Protector.

For increased protection, the Classic Hybrid Case and Cloud Soft Case are two great options. One lets your iPhone 16’s color still feature prominently, while the other provides an attractive color style of its own.

The max-protection Cyber Tough Case is for those who want the greatest peace of mind even if you’re prone to drops.

