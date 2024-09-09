 Skip to main content

New MagSafe charger now available for iPhone 16 with big charging speed boost

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 9 2024 - 12:13 pm PT
14 Comments
New MagSafe charger for iPhone 16
Screenshot

Today following its big iPhone 16 event, Apple has released a brand new MagSafe charger for iPhone that features significantly faster charging—but only if you buy a shiny new iPhone 16 too.

Upgraded MagSafe charger replaces existing model

Apple has released a new MagSafe charger for iPhone, available in both 1m and 2m configurations.

The new MagSafe charger offers charging speeds of up to 25W when paired with a 30W charging brick or higher.

This is a huge boost over previous MagSafe chargers, which could only charge at max speeds of 15W.

There’s a catch though: these new speeds will only be unlocked when using a new iPhone 16 or 16 Pro model. That makes this an expensive upgrade for fast charging.

The new charger replaces the previous model, and is still compatible with older iPhones. It just won’t charge them as fast as it can charge the iPhone 16.

iPhone 12 and newer can get charging speeds of up to 15W, on par with the previous MagSafe charger.

You can buy the new MagSafe charger on the Apple Store right now. It’s available to ship this week, so you can get it in ahead of your new iPhone 16.

  • The charger with 1M cable is available for $39
  • The 2M charger is available for $49

Unfortunately, like with previous iPhone models, the MagSafe charger will not be included in the box with any iPhone 16 models. Instead, the new phones come with a USB-C cable only. MagSafe charging remains an optional upgrade via a separate purchase.

Are you going to buy the new MagSafe charger? Let us know in the comments.

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

