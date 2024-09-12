 Skip to main content

Flappy Bird is returning to the iPhone soon after 10-year absence

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 12 2024 - 7:38 am PT
2 Comments
Flappy Bird

Flappy Bird, the beloved but short-lived App Store hit from 2013-2014, is coming back to the iPhone soon. Over 10 years after its developer pulled the game and disappointed a host of fans, the original game and its trademark have been turned over to new hands, sparking the coming re-release.

Flappy Bird gets new life under new ownership

The FlappyBird.org website outlines the soon-to-come revival.

It’s being spearheaded by a group of long-time fans. That group worked with Nguyen to secure the original game and its legal rights so a re-release could happen.

The revitalized Flappy Bird game is expected to arrive in 2025 for iOS, and will add new game modes, characters, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Flappy Bird was a viral App Store sensation that peaked in early 2014. It topped the charts and bringing a lot of unwanted attention to its developer.

Nguyen’s Flappy Bird was reportedly bringing in $50,000 per day in revenue. But he didn’t want the fame and trouble the game brought him, and he also was disturbed by how addicted some users were. So he pulled Flappy Bird from the App Store.

9to5Mac’s Take

Perhaps after 10 years, Nguyen has changed his mind and is now okay with letting users enjoy his creation. Apparently, even if it sparks some addictive tendencies. Or maybe he is just especially trusting of this new group of Flappy Bird owners and their passion for the project. In any case, a new generation will soon get to enjoy the simple delights the game provides.

Were you a Flappy Bird fan? Are you looking forward to the re-release? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Flappy Bird

Flappy Bird

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications