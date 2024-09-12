How to prepare to preorder iPhone 16 (+ Torras Magnetic Ostand 360 Spin Case)

If you’re planning on picking up a new iPhone 16 model during pre-order day, the key is to have the smoothest and quickest checkout experience possible. With a ton of Apple users ordering at the same time tomorrow morning at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Sept. 13), just a few minutes can make a huge difference in how long it will take to actually receive your device.

Head below for 9to5’s pre-order tips to get prepared for tomorrow’s launch.

How to get ready to preorder iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro & 16 Pro Max:

Preorder start time: Since preorders begin at 5:00 a.m. PDT (Sept. 13) — that’s Apple’s local timezone in Cupertino – ideally you’re awake as close to that time as possible in your local time zone. You can confirm your local preorder time here. The iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max officially go up for preorder in 58 countries and regions tomorrow, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, South Korea, Türkiye, the UAE, the U.K., and the U.S. It will then become available in Macao, Vietnam, and 19 other countries and regions beginning Friday, September 27.

Get your account and cart ready:

The first step is to check that your Apple account is up to date and ready to go. Head over to Apple.com or open the Apple Store app and confirm that your credit card, shipping address, etc are current and valid in your account. If it’s been a while since your last purchase with Apple or your payment information has changed, it’s possible you will need to reconfirm your payment method or shipping info. Failing to do that before the preorders can been your behind many millions of other people that are trying to preorder. How much available stock and demand there will be for the various models and configurations will determine how long you have to wait to receive your new device, so the faster you’re able to complete your order can make all the difference.

Configure and add products to your cart:

To save time when preorders open, you can add products to your cart on Apple.com or in the Apple Store app before preorders start. This means you can select your model, configuration/color, accessories, and other options in advance to have it ready to easily click buy as soon as preorders open. You’ll also be able to have your trade-in ready to go (if you’re trading in with Apple).

Upgrade, Trade-in, and Payment Options

Check Upgrade eligibility:

You can also check your upgrade eligibility for Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program in advance if you’re planning on going that route. The Upgrade Program offers monthly payments starting at: $39.50/month for iPhone 16 (full list of rates pictured below). Apple also has a program available for users to trade-in their old device in return for the equivalent value on Apple Store Gift Card, and it will prompt you for that option when adding your new iPhone to your cart.

Check carrier status and deals:

You might also want to review your account status for accurate info on buying the device on contract or with a monthly payment option with your carrier of choice. Through Apple’s website you can check your account status and available deals with your carrier to view your upgrade eligibility. Apple’s website also includes pricing and payment program options for most of the major carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, etc..) as well as shipping estimates.

Lock in your trade-in:

If you’re planning on trading in your old device with Apple, you can also set that up while configuring and preparing your preorder. Apple is currently offering from $180 (U.S.) to $650 (U.S.) in credit for trading in an iPhone 12 or higher, or up to $1,000 (U.S.) in credits to put toward an iPhone 16 Pro with a carrier offer. Customers can take advantage of these offers by selecting the trade-in option when configuring their device and adding it to their cart. For carrier offer eligibility requirements and more details, see apple.com/shop/buy-iphone/carrier-offers. To see what your device is worth and for trade-in terms and conditions, you can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in.

Apple Card Monthly Installments or Affirm

Another option for payment is to pay for your iPhone 16 through Apple’s new interest-free Apple Card. Simply choose Apple Card Monthly Installments as your payment option when adding your device to cart and connect your iPhone to one of Apple’s carrier options including AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon. Apple is also offering a 3% Daily Cash back up front when you use the Apple Card installments option.

You can alternatively pay with Affirm monthly installments. You’ll have to fill out a form and provide all of your information for if you’re going this route, so doing it in advance is smart to save time before preorders actually open.

