AirPods 4 review: big deal, small package

I’ve been an AirPods user since 2016, and an AirPods Pro user since 2019. In-ear tips are a better fit for my ears, and Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes define the modern AirPods experience for me.

For some, however, in-ear tips are a non-starter. For others, the $249 retail price is a tall order for a pair of earbuds. Apple addresses both cost and design with the all-new AirPods 4.

AirPods 4 includes two variations. The $129 version essentially replaces the $169 AirPods 3 in the lineup. These should sell well. If you’re AirPods curious or upgrading from AirPods 1 or 2, the $129 option is a real value. AirPods 4 are competitive with other wireless earbuds in price, and you can’t beat the reliability of Apple’s wireless headphones. The case also charges over USB-C like the iPhone 15 and later.

The AirPods 4 pair I’ve tested over the last week replace the $179 AirPods 3 version that included wireless charging. The new set comes in at $179, adding a handful of features previously only available on the $249 AirPods Pro. The case supports USB-C wired charging or wireless charging using Qi, MagSafe, or the Apple Watch charging puck.

The higher-end AirPods 4 are the first to include Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode without in-ear tips. The design matches the AirPods 3 and cheaper AirPods 4. The difference is that squeezing either stem will activate noise profiles previously exclusive to AirPods Pro.

Like all AirPods, AirPods 4 deliver more sound than you’d expect from a tiny pair of earbuds. AirPods 4 ANC passed the flight test, making spoken audio and music completely audible over the hum of the plane. Sonically, AirPods 4 with ANC don’t deliver the same oomph as AirPods Pro 2, but having a pretty good mute switch in noisy environments is a big deal for AirPods 4.

While Transparency feels less necessary on AirPods that don’t plug your ears, there’s definitely utility in being able to pipe in audio from your surroundings. Want to mute it? That’s a stem press away.

So who are these for? If you like the fit of AirPods 3 and the sound profiles of AirPods Pro, AirPods 4 with ANC are for you. The new flavor of Apple magic is delivering Active Noise Cancellation without using in-ear tips. The $179 price tag is also very attractive for customers just looking for ANC and Transparency without some of the newer features exclusive to AirPods Pro.

Better Find My support comes to the wireless charging case for the pricier AirPods 4 thanks to a built-in speaker. Being able to ping the case when the AirPods are inside has already been useful. The smallest AirPods case ever is no match for hungry couch cushions.

During my testing, I did notice hitting the low battery alert sooner than with AirPods Pro 2, but I also found a fair amount of listening time between the low battery alert and the AirPods needing a recharge in the case. Both models of AirPods 4 benefit from the convenience of powering back up after a short time in the charging case. That’s always been a great part of the AirPods experience.

Both AirPods 4 models deliver the full AirPods experience that has dominated since the original pair nearly eight years ago. You can’t go wrong with the $129 AirPods 4 if you just want a reliable pair of wireless earphones for your iPhone or Apple Watch. The $179 AirPods 4 with ANC, on the other hand, gives AirPods upgraders a reason to replace older versions.

Follow Zac: X, Threads, Instagram