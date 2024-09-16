Flappy Bird is returning to the iPhone soon after 10-year absence [Update]

Flappy Bird, the beloved but short-lived App Store hit from 2013-2014, is coming back to the iPhone soon. Over 10 years after its developer pulled the game and disappointed a host of fans, the original game and its trademark have been turned over to new hands, sparking the coming re-release.

Update 9/16/24: Nguyen, the game’s creator, has now tweeted that he is not involved and did not sell the game rights after all. It seems the game’s trademark expired and this new group picked it up freely. What was formerly thought to be the reemergence of the original game, with new life, now looks like it will be yet another imitator.

Flappy Bird gets new life under new ownership

The FlappyBird.org website outlines the soon-to-come revival.

It’s being spearheaded by a group of long-time fans. That group worked with Nguyen to secure the original game and its legal rights so a re-release could happen.

The revitalized Flappy Bird game is expected to arrive in 2025 for iOS, and will add new game modes, characters, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Flappy Bird was a viral App Store sensation that peaked in early 2014. It topped the charts and bringing a lot of unwanted attention to its developer.

https://twitter.com/dongatory/status/432095426854912000?s=61&t=a-bloX1n-TZ50ofqhetO1A

Nguyen’s Flappy Bird was reportedly bringing in $50,000 per day in revenue. But he didn’t want the fame and trouble the game brought him, and he also was disturbed by how addicted some users were. So he pulled Flappy Bird from the App Store.

https://twitter.com/dongatory/status/432227971173068800?s=61&t=a-bloX1n-TZ50ofqhetO1A

9to5Mac’s Take

Perhaps after 10 years, Nguyen has changed his mind and is now okay with letting users enjoy his creation. Apparently, even if it sparks some addictive tendencies. Or maybe he is just especially trusting of this new group of Flappy Bird owners and their passion for the project. In any case, a new generation will soon get to enjoy the simple delights the game provides.

Were you a Flappy Bird fan? Are you looking forward to the re-release?