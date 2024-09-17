 Skip to main content

Snapchat is getting redesigned, plus new AI lens displays an old-aged you

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Sep 17 2024 - 11:08 am PT
1 Comment
Snapchat AI lens for old age

Snap announced a lot of big changes coming to the Snapchat app starting today. There’s a major app redesign rolling out, plus new AI features including a lens that shows you an old-aged version of yourself.

Redesigned app consolidates to three tabs

Today as part of its Snap Partner Summit event, the future of Snapchat was presented.

There’s a big redesign coming to Snapchat starting today, which will roll out globally over time.

Snapchat redesign

The new, simplified Snapchat consolidates different sections of the app. It brings the current five tabs down into just three.

  • Camera in the center
  • Chat on the left
  • and a ‘For You’ type section on the right

The latter tab will feel a lot like a TikTok feed, complete with Stories and Spotlight videos you can navigate through with a downward swipe.

Essentially, there’s a place to create and publish content, another for communicating with friends, and the final tab is for discovery.

A terrifying but fun new AI lens

This is all well and good, but the news I’m most fascinated by is a fresh AI lens that’s launching.

Available today in Snapchat, users will find an AI lens that gives you a glimpse into what you’ll look like in your old age.

Terrifying? Yes.

But very cool? Also yes.

This isn’t the only new AI feature. Snapchat is also added a heaping dose of AI into Memories for reliving special moments from the past. This feature looks similar to the upcoming Apple Intelligence capabilities in Apple’s Photos app.

What do you think of the Snapchat announcements? Let us know in the comments.

