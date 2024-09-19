Apple has been working for years on its own in-house 5G and Wi-Fi chips. Now, 2025 looks like the year we’ll see the first fruits of those investments. A new Digitimes report indicates Apple aims to debut its new Wi-Fi chip in at least one iPad in 2025, while the 5G modem will launch with the iPhone SE 4.

2025 could bring two long-awaited Apple debuts

Jay Liu and Eifeh Strom write the report for Digitimes, which contains details on Apple’s ambitions for both new iPads and iPhones in 2025.

On Apple’s in-house Wi-Fi chip:

Insiders from Apple’s supply chain suggest that the company may introduce its in-house Wi-Fi chip in new iPads in 2025. Alternatively, Apple might choose to debut it in certain iPhone 18 models in 2026.

On its in-house 5G modem:

Apple is poised to equip iPhones with its self-developed 5G modem by 2025. The latest iPhone SE is expected to be the first recipient, potentially arriving as early as the first half of 2025, followed by select models of the iPhone 17 series in the second half of the year.

This 5G chip report corroborates what Ming-Chi Kuo previously predicted, which is that the iPhone SE 4 and iPhone 17 Air will both gain the new modem. It will then make its way into the rest of Apple’s product line over the span of a couple years. Eventually, the expectation is that Qualcomm’s chips will be replaced entirely—perhaps before Apple’s current 2027 agreement ends.

Today, however, is the first we’ve heard about a timeline for Apple’s Wi-Fi chip. It’s unclear at this point what benefits might come from Apple developing its own connectivity tech, but likely this years-long investment is about more than just a cost savings on parts.

Opportunities with Apple’s Wi-Fi and 5G chips

It’s possible that Apple-designed chips could lead to new Apple-designed Wi-Fi routers, replacing the long-discontinued AirPort devices.

Thanks to a better integration of hardware and software, Apple could also be planning advanced Continuity-type features that are more powerful and work more seamlessly.

2025 will be here soon, so this topic is surely one we’ll be hearing much more about in the year ahead.

Are you interested in getting Apple-designed 5G and Wi-Fi chips? What benefits do you think they’d provide? Let us know in the comments.

Wallpaper credit: Basic Apple Guy