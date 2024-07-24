 Skip to main content

Kuo: Apple set to replace Qualcomm with in-house 5G chips in two 2025 iPhones

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 24 2024 - 8:41 am PT
9 Comments
iPhone 5G Qualcomm Apple modem

Apple has been working on its own cellular modems for years, with little to show for it. But according to Ming-Chi Kuo, it seems the company is finally ready to move its 5G chips in-house in 2025.

New 5G chip from Apple coming in phased rollout

Ming-Chi Kuo, in an article on X, writes:

Apple is accelerating its move away from reliance on Qualcomm. In 2025, two new iPhone models will ditch Qualcomm’s 5G chips and adopt Apple’s in-house 5G chips: the iPhone SE4 (1Q25) and the ultra-slim iPhone 17 (3Q25).

Apple’s plan is for a phased adoption of its own in-house 5G chips. Rather than switching all new iPhone models to its proprietary modems in 2025, the company plans to use them in only two models:

Bringing Apple’s own 5G chips to only two devices means the other new 2025 iPhones will still utilize Qualcomm’s 5G chips, as all modern iPhones up until this point have done.

Not only will the iPhone 16 lineup this fall come with Qualcomm modems, but so too will 2025’s iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond

If all goes well with the ramp up and distribution of Apple’s in-house cellular chips, we will undoubtedly see them added to the full iPhone lineup in 2026 and beyond. But for now, only certain models will get the new tech.

At the beginning of this year, Apple signed a new contact with Qualcomm to continue employing its 5G modems until March 2027. However, the company can gradually phase out Qualcomm during this period, and may even find other ways to fulfill its contract that don’t involve the iPhone.

9to5Mac’s Take

Apple finally introducing its own 5G modems is big news that’s been years in the making. Its rollout strategy is curious, though.

It makes a lot of sense to only add the new 5G chips to certain iPhone models at first. What’s curious is the models Apple has chosen. If the iPhone SE 4 gets the new in-house modem in the spring, it will be especially odd for the high-end iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max to stick with Qualcomm nearly half a year later.

In any case, it will be interesting to see in time how performance between the different modems fares. Will Apple’s in-house solution bring advantages? Time will tell.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

5G

5G
iPhone 17

iPhone 17
iPhone SE 4

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications