Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with new details on the all-new “iPhone 17 Slim” set to debut next year. According to the analyst, the iPhone 17 Slim (Ultra?) will focus on form over function, with the company making significant compromises to achieve an “ultra-slim” design.
Perhaps most notably, Kuo says the iPhone 17 Slim will have just one rear camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 is expected to have a dual-camera design, while the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature three rear cameras.
The iPhone 17’s camera will be a “wide camera,” which is the Main camera in Apple’s parlance. There aren’t any details about the specs of this camera, but the rest of the lineup is expected to have a 48MP Main camera.
Kuo also says the iPhone 17 Slim will still be made out of titanium, but with a “lower percentage of titanium than the current Pro and Pro Max metal frames.”
Other details from today’s Kuo report:
- Screen size: 6.6-inches
- Screen resolution: Approximately 2,740 x 1,260
- Processor: A19 chip
- Dynamic Island similar to the current iPhone models
- Apple’s in-house 5G chip instead of Qualcomm
Apple will reportedly discontinue the “iPhone Plus” model next year, which means the iPhone 17 lineup will consist of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Slim, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to a rumor yesterday, however, the iPhone 17 Slim will be the most expensive iPhone 17 model, with an estimated $1299 price tag.
As for why Apple is planning to replace the iPhone 17 Plus with this new iPhone 17 Slim, Kuo reports:
The Plus model currently accounts for only about 5–10% of total new iPhone shipments. It implies that the other three iPhone models (standard, Pro, and Pro Max) already adequately cover the high-end market segments, making the Plus model redundant.
The new ultra-slim model is not positioned to replace the Plus. Instead, Apple is exploring new design trends beyond the existing iPhone lineup.
The context to remember is that we’re still at least 14 months from the iPhone 17 lineup actually being announced and released. A lot can change between now and then, and Kuo isn’t as reliable as he used to be.
As Ryan wrote earlier this week, the iPhone 17 Slim seems like a strange addition to the iPhone lineup. What do you think of these rumors? Let us know in the comments.
