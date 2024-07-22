We’re just a couple months away from the iPhone 16’s launch. There are a lot of changes in store for this year’s iPhones. But today it’s next year’s models at the center of a new rumor.

When the iPhone 17 launches in 2025, reports indicate that Apple plans to introduce an advanced, ultra-premium model that stands apart from the rest of the lineup. I’ve taken to calling it the iPhone 17 Ultra, but today’s rumor casts new doubts over the role of this new model, and whether it might be something else entirely: an iPhone Air? iPhone Slim? Or will it be an Ultra model after all?

All the evidence for an iPhone 17 Ultra

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to replace the iPhone Plus model with a new, unique fourth phone. So Apple will offer an iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and a fourth, mystery device.

Based on prior reports, the iPhone 17 Ultra moniker made a lot of sense for this new model.

Here are the rumored features that seemed to justify that name:

new form factor that’s distinct from the other iPhone 17 models

ultra-thin design, similar to the slimming of the M4 iPad Pro

new camera module that’s centered on the device

starting price higher than any other model

said to be equated to the iPhone X’s radical debut

Here’s what I wrote previously:

As consumers, we have gotten very used to the Pro models of iPhone being the best of the best. But Apple has shown with its other products that there’s room for an Ultra version. It’s been seven years since the iPhone X debuted, so the iPhone is starting to come due for a major leap forward. Additionally, I suspect an extra premium new iPhone would be a big draw for customers who just want to have the best model—whether for the tech itself or just as a status symbol.

It all made so much sense. The iPhone X represented a generational leap forward like we haven’t seen since. So in 2025, eight years later, an iPhone Ultra seems like the perfect device to do the same thing again.

Besides, when has Apple refused the chance to make more money?

Today’s rumor, however, casts doubt on those theories, muddying the picture of what this new model could be.

Rumor indicates new model won’t be the best

Today’s rumor corroborates much of the prior reporting on this new iPhone 17 model.

It’s still said to boast a 6.65-inch display, fitting neatly between the Pro and Pro Max models. A redesigned form factor is also still coming, with the hallmark feature being a thinner design. The ultra-premium price tag is also likely part of the package, with a starting price higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Where the new rumor throws confusion into the picture is with its chip and RAM specs, and material finish.

The report states this new iPhone will run on an A19 chip, while the Pro and Pro Max models will boast A19 Pros. Related: the new model will come with 8GB of RAM, while the Pro models include 12GB.

Also, while the 17 Pro and Pro Max will come in titanium, the new 17 model is set to use aluminum—just like the base model iPhones.

What this means is that, on one hand, you have a brand new, very expensive device with advanced technology, but on the other hand there are some areas where it will be bested by the Pro models.

And if it won’t be the best iPhone, it probably can’t be called an iPhone Ultra.

iPhone 17 Air? Slim?

It’s possible Apple is positioning this new model as the first iPhone Air, and will put the emphasis on its radically thin design. But how many people would buy the highest priced iPhone ever when it’s not even as capable as its cheaper Pro siblings?

iPhone Slim has also been thrown around as a possible name, but that would still face the same dilemma. Is a thinner iPhone really worth the ultra-premium price tag?

Perhaps some of these rumors will prove wrong, and the new model will come with an A19 Pro chip and more RAM after all. Aluminum may or may not be a dealbreaker; I’m inclined to think it’s not as big a deal.

Or maybe the rumored price tag is wrong. Maybe the new model will be an iPhone Air or Slim, and get priced at or below the Pro models.

Maybe Apple is just experimenting and seeing what kind of interest there is in an ultra-thin model.

Honestly, none of this makes much sense to me. I suspect it will in due time—we just have to wait.

What are your thoughts? What do you expect from this iPhone 17 model? Let us know in the comments.