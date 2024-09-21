 Skip to main content

Apple now selling refurbished AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, but you should avoid them

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 21 2024 - 4:10 pm PT
Apple started selling AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on their certified refurbished store today, although they aren’t the greatest deal out there. They’re available for $209 (via MacRumors).

Typically, Apple’s certified refurbished store is a decent place to find a good deal on Apple products, particularly when products first debut on the store. After all, Apple will replace a great number of parts on their refurbished devices, making it feel indistinguishable from new other than the packaging. However, it isn’t a good deal this time around.

With these refurbished AirPods Pro starting at $209, that’s $30 more expensive than new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on Amazon. You can currently buy those for $189, and they’ll often go on sale for even less during Prime Day and such.

Apple also sells refurbished AirPods 3 with Lightning charge case on the refurbished store for $129, the same price as the brand new AirPods 4. You shouldn’t buy those either, and should instead pick up the newer AirPods 4.

Apple revealed new hearing health features for AirPods Pro 2 back at their September event, including a clinical grade hearing aid, as well as other noise reduction features to help protect your hearing. Now’s a better time than ever to pick up AirPods Pro 2, just don’t get them from Apple certified refurbished.

