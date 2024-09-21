Indie App Spotlight: ‘Pyxis’ is a location-based note taking app

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Pyxis is an interesting and new location based note taking app that allows you to quickly jot down things down, attach photos, and assign tags to keep them organized. Once you write down your note, you can view them all on a neat little globe, allowing you to easily view your notes based on where they were taken.

The app is great for photographers, field workers, travelers, or anyone who wants to take location based notes. If you want to remember something about a very specific spot you found, this app helps you do that. You can also open the pins in Apple Maps or Google Maps afterwards, to have a better geographic idea of where the note was taken.

Once you have some notes, you can categorize them into tags, which you can assign a color and name to. Once you have tags created, you can use that to filter your globe view, which would help reduce clutter if you committed to using the app.

Pyxis supports iCloud Sync, allowing your notes, photos, and tags to all be available across all of your devices. The app also doesn’t require your location to function, as you can choose to drag and drop pins, although it does make things easier. It also has features to search nearby locations to add to your collection once you share your location.

The developer says they want to improve the iPad experience, work on a visionOS app, and add an option to backup and export your data in future updates.

Whether you’re trying to plan out spots for a road trip or some sort of travel, or just want to remember things about certain locations as you’re writing a note, Pyxis is the app for you! Pyxis is also great for keeping track of specific places around your city that might not appear on a map, such as locations with public restrooms, places with free parking, or niche restaurants that might not be listed on Apple or Google Maps.

Pyxis is available for free on the App Store with 5 free notes, with a premium version with the full feature set being available for $0.99/month or $9.99/year. You’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 17 or later.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads, Instagram