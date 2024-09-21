 Skip to main content

Indie App Spotlight: ‘Pyxis’ is a location-based note taking app

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Sep 21 2024 - 11:37 am PT
0 Comments

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Pyxis is an interesting and new location based note taking app that allows you to quickly jot down things down, attach photos, and assign tags to keep them organized. Once you write down your note, you can view them all on a neat little globe, allowing you to easily view your notes based on where they were taken.

The app is great for photographers, field workers, travelers, or anyone who wants to take location based notes. If you want to remember something about a very specific spot you found, this app helps you do that. You can also open the pins in Apple Maps or Google Maps afterwards, to have a better geographic idea of where the note was taken.

Once you have some notes, you can categorize them into tags, which you can assign a color and name to. Once you have tags created, you can use that to filter your globe view, which would help reduce clutter if you committed to using the app.

Pyxis supports iCloud Sync, allowing your notes, photos, and tags to all be available across all of your devices. The app also doesn’t require your location to function, as you can choose to drag and drop pins, although it does make things easier. It also has features to search nearby locations to add to your collection once you share your location.

The developer says they want to improve the iPad experience, work on a visionOS app, and add an option to backup and export your data in future updates.

Whether you’re trying to plan out spots for a road trip or some sort of travel, or just want to remember things about certain locations as you’re writing a note, Pyxis is the app for you! Pyxis is also great for keeping track of specific places around your city that might not appear on a map, such as locations with public restrooms, places with free parking, or niche restaurants that might not be listed on Apple or Google Maps.

Pyxis is available for free on the App Store with 5 free notes, with a premium version with the full feature set being available for $0.99/month or $9.99/year. You’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 17 or later.

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Threads, Instagram

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
Indie App Spotlight

Indie App Spotlight

Author

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications