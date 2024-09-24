 Skip to main content

Jimmy Fallon and Tim Cook walk in Central Park, talking iPhone 16, AI, and mustard

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 24 2024 - 4:48 am PT
Jimmy Fallon and Tim Cook at the Fifth Avenue store

With Apple CEO Tim Cook visiting New York for the iPhone 16 launch, comedian and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon took a walk with him in Central Park.

Cook said that he tried to visit the Fifth Avenue store every iPhone launch “because it’s sort of the center of the world, and the enthusiasm is so incredible there” …

The two wander through the park en-route to the Upper East Side store, and Fallon asks Cook about the celebrity reception he gets during store visits.

Fallon: Do you feel like a rock star? I mean, everyone’s, like, screaming. They’re loving you.

Cook: It’s like, “Aah!”-It’s an out-of-body experience. I just remind myself that their love is for Apple, and I just happen to be the person they attribute it to.

Cook said he’s worked for Apple and never imagined he would one day end up CEO. Fallon shared that he was a computer science major, and can program in COBOL and a little in C++.

The pair of course talked about Apple Intelligence, with Cook saying he really appreciates the email summary feature “because I get hundreds a day, and, you know, one little click, and all of a sudden, it’s summarized this long e-mail.”

As you’d expect, the five-minute video is just a bit of fun, but you can watch it below.

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

