More schools are banning students from using smartphones in classes, with calls for a federal ban rather than the current mix of state laws. Apple’s home state of California is expected to be the next state to introduce a ban.

Update: California has now signed The Phone-Free Schools Act into law. School districts have until July 1, 2026, to “adopt a policy to limit or prohibit the use by its pupils of smartphones while the pupils are at a school site” …

Schools banning students from using smartphones

Worldwide, around one in four countries has implemented bans or restrictions on the use of smartphones in schools. A 9to5Mac poll conducted a year ago found strong support for the same happening in the US, with 73% in favor and only 21% opposed.

The three arguments made for such bans are:

Improves learning outcomes

Reduces classroom disruption

Protects children from cyberbullying

Within the US, four states have already implemented bans, or are in the process of doing so: Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

Exact policies vary. Some schools allow phones to used during breaks, while the strictest insist that they are placed in lockers or other safe places at the beginning of the school day, and not retrieved until the end of the day.

More US states implementing bans

The New York Times notes that other states are also working on their own plans.

Pennsylvania recently allotted millions of dollars in grants for schools to purchase lockable bags to store pupils’ phones while Delaware recently allocated $250,000 for schools to test lockable phone pouches. In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order last month directing state agencies to develop “cellphone-free” education policies and procedures for schools to adopt by the start of next year. New laws in Minnesota and Ohio will require schools to adopt policies to limit cellphone use next year.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently expressed his support for a ban in California (now signed), and NY governor Kathy Hochul has also promised a statewide ban next year

A survey conducted by the National Parents Union revealed that 70% are in favor of a ban, though the majority think this should be restricted to class times, with students allowed to use phones at lunchtime and during official breaks.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash