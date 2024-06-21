The possibility of a smartphone ban in schools in Apple’s home state of California looks increasingly likely after Governor Gavin Newsom added his support.

The move follows an opinion piece by the US Surgeon General proposing a warning label on social media apps, given the mental health risks they pose to adolescents.

Update: New York’s governor has signed into law two bills restricting social media for kids

Smartphone ban in schools

The idea of banning the use of smartphones during the school day is nothing new. An UN report last year noted that one in four countries around the world has already implemented one, and called on the rest to follow.

Unesco argues that, in addition to the specific problems caused by smartphone use at school, it’s also important to send a message that face-to-face human communication needs to be prioritized over screen time. The policy of allowing children to bring phones to school, while banning their use during the day, would still allow parents to contact children to arrange pickup once the school day has ended.

California’s governor promises legislation

Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday promised legislation.

As the Surgeon General affirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth. Building on legislation I signed in 2019, I look forward to working with the Legislature to restrict the use of smartphones during the school day. When children and teens are in school, they should be focused on their studies — not their screens.

The New York Times reports that the LAUSD voted in favor of a ban later the same day.

His directive came hours before board members at the Los Angeles Unified School District, the country’s second-largest school district, voted to pursue their own smartphone ban that could begin in January.

Growing consensus

There seems to be a growing consensus in favor of these bans.

In our poll, the majority of you supported a ban; Florida and Indiana have implemented their own restrictions; and NY governor Kathy Hochul last month promised a statewide ban next year.

Last year, a study by Common Sense Media found that 97 percent of teenagers used cellphones during the school day. A study released in April by the Pew Research Center found that 72 percent of U.S. high school teachers and 33 percent of middle school teachers said cellphone distractions were a major problem in classrooms.

Photo by moren hsu on Unsplash