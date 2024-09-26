My favorite Magsafe accessory got even better

My favorite types of accessories are ones that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also provide multiple solutions in one form factor. Earlier this year, Moft launched their Magsafe Tripod Stand, which was a great product and one that I used much more frequently than I had originally anticipated. It gave you a very useful iPhone tripod that is the size of a Magsafe wallet. But that was the one issue I had with it. I love having a Magsafe wallet always attached to my Phone and I had to pick between the tripod or the wallet. But it looks like Moft has cooked up the perfect solution.

If you want to see our hands-on with the Moft Tripod Wallet, be sure to check out our MagSafe wallet accessory round-up below!

Design and product specs

The MOFT Invisible Phone Tripod Wallet is all about simplicity and function. It comes in eight different of colors like Midnight Black, Oxford Blue, and Sienna Brown, and its slim, foldable design fits right onto your phone without adding much bulk. Made from high-quality vegan leather, it feels soft but still durable enough for everyday use. Plus, it holds up to three cards, giving you some extra storage without making your phone look or feel bulky, which was the key for me to have this be the ultimate accessory.

When you fold it up, the tripod feature practically vanishes, staying flat against your phone. This makes it super easy to carry around without it getting in the way, really living up to the “invisible” part of its name.

Some details to highlight:

Made of vegan leather, fiberglass, metal sheet

2.7 oz (77g) with no credit cards

Dimensions: 4.2 x 2.7 x 0.2 inches (10.7 x 6.8 x 0.5 cm)

Holds up to 3 cards

Works with all Magsafe compatible iPhones

Supports both portrait and landscape modes for tripod mode

Additionally has three (or more) stand modes for content viewing

Even has a vlogging mode

Use cases and functionality

One of the coolest things about this wallet is the built-in tripod. It lets you go hands-free in both portrait and landscape mode, which is great for video calls, watching content, viewing ingredients while cooking, or even taking quick photos. The magnetic fold-out design is really easy to use and snaps into place fast, so you’re ready to go in seconds. You would think that with such a slim product, it could be flimsy. This is not the case for this accessory. Its extremely rigid when needed and gives me a strong sense of confidence that it holds up even that larger 16 Pro Max with ease.

The tripod isn’t just a gimmick either—it offers multiple angles, making it perfect for content creators or anyone who needs a stable shot while on the move. It’s not going to replace a professional tripod for heavy-duty photography or filming, but for things like Zoom calls, watching videos, or even some POV shots it will handle great.

The stand function is another handy feature, letting you prop your phone up at just the right angle for reading, browsing, or streaming. It’s definitely a versatile little add-on.

Of course, we cannot forget about the wallet situation. As I stated above, it holds up to three cards (even the metal ones). They are easy to access and store and do not slide out on their own. For me, it’s perfect because I put my ID, one credit card, and then either my car card or my lounge access card!

Pricing and availability

The MOFT Invisible Phone Tripod Wallet is priced at $49.99, which is a solid deal considering its multi-functional design. You can purchase it directly from MOFT’s official website or Amazon, and it’s available in 8 colors.

Final Verdict

Overall, the MOFT Invisible Phone Tripod Wallet is a great all-in-one accessory that’s both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Whether you’re looking for a slim wallet, a hands-free phone stand, or a portable tripod, this little accessory checks all the boxes. It blends seamlessly with your phone, offers practical features like card storage and multiple viewing angles, and still looks good while doing it. If you want something stylish yet super useful, this product is definitely worth considering.