Beta 3 now available for visionOS 2.1, watchOS 11.1, and tvOS 18.1

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Oct 1 2024 - 10:15 am PT
8 Comments

Today Apple has released new beta updates, but not perhaps for the platforms we were all hoping for. Developer beta 3 is now available for visionOS 2.1, watchOS 11.1, and tvOS 18.1. However, new betas for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS are mysteriously absent.

Key beta updates missing from today’s release

Recently, when Apple has shipped new beta software, it’s done so all at once. We’ve received new updates for all of the following at the same time.

  • iOS 18.1
  • iPadOS 18.1
  • macOS Sequoia 15.1
  • visionOS 2.1
  • watchOS 11.1
  • tvOS 18.1

But today, Apple has broken that trend and shipped updates only for the latter three releases.

Which is especially interesting, because the big highlights of this beta cycle are with iOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Those three platforms are the only ones that include Apple Intelligence features.

Perhaps we won’t have to wait too long to see new versions of those larger platforms. But for today at least, the only new betas are for visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

Unfortunately, to this point those software updates have been light on new features. If we discover anything new in today’s betas though, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Have you installed beta 3 on any of these platforms? Let us know of anything new you find via the comments.

