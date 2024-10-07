The need for practical charging solutions grows as Apple continues to dominate the market with MagSafe-enabled devices. Despite USB-C coming to the entire product line, MagSafe is still the most convenient charging technology. Enter the BECARSIR MagSafe Dock, a sleek, compact 2-in-1 wireless charging dock designed to simplify the charging process for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Compact design

The BECARSIR MagSafe Dock is a standout product in a crowded market, primarily due to its super-compact design. If your desk space is at a premium, but you still want to use a dock, this product delivers an awesome solution. Measuring just a few inches across, it’s one of the smallest 2-in-1 charging docks available, yet it doesn’t compromise power or functionality.

Despite its small size, the dock charges two products at once, so you can easily charge your iPhone and AirPods with a dock that’s about the same size as Apple’s MagSafe charger. On the bottom of the dock, a small piece can flip out to let you charge your Apple Watch or AirPods.

Perfect for travel

For those who travel frequently, the BECARSIR MagSafe Dock’s portability cannot be overstated. It slips effortlessly into a suitcase or backpack, taking up minimal space while still offering full functionality. As I write this review, I am in Las Vegas for CrowdStrike’s FalCon 2024 conference, and this was the only iPhone charger I brought. It was fantastic to use on the plane and in my hotel room alike. Whether on a business trip, vacation, or simply working remotely, having a compact charging solution is essential, and this dock perfectly meets that need.

When you’re not using the Apple Watch/AirPods charger, that piece of the dock can be used as a stand, so it’s great for watching movies, talking on a Zoom call, etc.

Wrap up on the BECARSIR MagSafe dock

It includes a 20-watt AC charger, while the actual iPhone charging includes a 15-watt fast charger (with a compatible iPhone). Overall, it’s a great device. It’s incredibly slim, fits in the palm of your hand, and is very versatile.

You can buy the BECARSIR Magsafe dock from Amazon.