Here’s Apple’s lineup of new Immersive Video content coming soon to Vision Pro

Today Apple released its first scripted short film in Immersive Video: Submerged. In coordination with the launch, the company has also outlined its plans for future Vision Pro content releases. Here’s what to expect for new Immersive Video content coming soon.

Upcoming Immersive Video releases in 2024

Apple has a variety of new content captured in Immersive Video that’s releasing throughout the rest of 2024.

NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 : A new immersive short film will feature highlights from the action of this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. This will be available starting Friday, October 17 .

: A new immersive short film will feature highlights from the action of this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend. This will be available starting . The Weeknd’s immersive music video : Following the artist’s appearance during the iPhone 16 Pro intro, The Weeknd will debut an immersive music video for a brand new song. The video will release some time in November .

: Following the artist’s appearance during the iPhone 16 Pro intro, The Weeknd will debut an immersive music video for a brand new song. The video will release some time . Adventure : There are two new episodes on the way in Apple’s Adventure series, which “follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges.” The first follows a freediver attempting to best his record for longest distance under ice with a single breath. It will arrive in December . Another new episode takes place in Majorca and features free-solo climbing. It will debut in early 2025 .

: There are two new episodes on the way in Apple’s Adventure series, which “follows pioneering athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges.” The first follows a freediver attempting to best his record for longest distance under ice with a single breath. It will arrive . Another new episode takes place in Majorca and features free-solo climbing. It will debut . Concert for One : Similar to the excellent Alicia Keys video that debuted with the Vision Pro, Apple is launching an official Concert for One series later this year . The first such Immersive Video will feature British singer-songwriter RAYE.

: Similar to the excellent Alicia Keys video that debuted with the Vision Pro, Apple is launching an official Concert for One series . The first such Immersive Video will feature British singer-songwriter RAYE. Elevated: The first episode of Elevated arrived in the U.S. in September, and expands to global viewers today. A second episode is coming in early 2025 and will transport viewers to a crisp and serene autumn in New England.

Apple notes that these releases will drop in the U.S. first, with global availability coming later.

There’s a little of something for everyone with this lineup. Sports, music, adventure, and serene environments make a great complement to today’s release of the scripted drama, Submerged.

Overall, Immersive Video looks set to end its first year strong. I hope 2025 has much more to come for Vision Pro users.

Which upcoming Immersive Video are you most excited for? What do you hope to see more of? Let us know in the comments.