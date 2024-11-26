Hands-on: Apple exclusive Corsair K65 Plus keyboard and M75 Wireless mouse

You may have noticed that cool mechanical keyboard and gaming mouse in Apple’s fun M4 Mac mini advert. It turns out that’s limited edition Corsair gaming hardware available exclusively from Apple. 9to5Mac recently got the chance to go hands-on with the K65 Plus keyboard and M75 Wireless mouse in Corsair’s Apple-exclusive white.

Here’s a rundown of thoughts and observations:

The K65 mechanical keyboard has heft that makes it feel sturdy while the K75 Wireless mouse feels impossibly weightless.

Both power up with USB-C, including a front-facing USB-C port on the mouse… ideal for Magic Mouse antagonists who can’t get over the charging port being on the bottom.

Wireless receivers are included and can be slotted away in the hardware. They’re USB-A receivers so an Anker adapter is included in the box for USB-C compatibility. Bluetooth works great, but gamers will appreciate the precision response time afforded by the receivers.

Corsair includes a generously lengthy USB-C cable in the box for charging or wired use.

The customizable knob on the K65 keyboard works with controlling volume or clicking to play/pause right out of the box.

Both products make tasteful use of lighting effects, helping make the M4 Mac mini more appealing for Windows gamers switching platforms and joining the light side.

Here are some shots of the Frost White pairing:

And here are the changes made by Corsair especially for iPad and Mac support:

Custom colorways for Apple; Glacier Blue in retail, Frost White available at Apple.com.

Apple legend layout on the keyboard.

iCUE configuration showing the colorway and legend

iCUE for macOS has a new home screen banner to remind users to switch to 2.4G or wired connection for settings adjustment

We replaced the packaging plastics with paper to be more eco-friendly. Packaging seals uses cellulose material and is also eco-friendly.

Included Anker USB-C adapter.

PC / Mac mode switcher is set by default to Mac mode

In the default Mac mode, our F-row (F1-F12) and modifier keys are optimized to work with macOS and iPadOS

USB Type-A to Type-C cable has been updated to USB Type-C to Type-C cable.

QSGs will be updated to contain a “Getting Started” guide

Finally, here’s the Glacier Blue color:

So how is the keyboard and mouse in daily usage? I’ll need to spend more time with both, but so far I’m happily using both as my Mac mini peripherals. The keyboard feels very stable and has the right Mac layout that I need. The mouse is feather light to the point that I needed to slow down my cursor tracking speed. And the volume knob is a delightful control.

Corsair K65 Plus Keyboard at Apple

Corsair K75 Wireless at Apple

Corsair gaming gear