Indie App Spotlight: ‘Minizones’ lets you quickly glance at different timezones from your Menu Bar

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Nov 30 2024 - 12:30 pm PT
Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Minizones is a sweet and simple Mac app that allows you to glance at varying timezones across the globe, right from your Mac’s menu bar. It’s a nice tool if you work remotely and have to communicate with coworkers across the globe, or regularly need to communicate with people in varying places.

Top features

First things first, the app offers a world clock, allowing you to easily see varying timezones that you set up. You can add tons of timezones, saving you the hassle of having to do mental math to convert timezones. The app also shows the flags of each country next to the timezone, providing a nice visual indicator.

On top of that, Minizones also offers a time slider. For example, if you want to schedule a meeting in the future, you can quickly slide backwards and forward, allowing you to easily see what time it’ll be across the globe at the time you plan to schedule your meeting, event, or whatever else.

It’s also easy to customize timezone names and icons, in case you’re tracking a timezone for a specific purpose.

Download Minizones

If you’re looking for a quick menu bar app for your Mac, Minizones is a great one that solves an important problem for many people.

Minizones is normally $3.99 on the App Store, but currently there’s a Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale for 50% off, making it just $1.99 until December 3rd. Minizones requires a Mac running macOS Ventura 13.0 or later.

Michael Burkhardt

Michael is 9to5Mac’s Weekend Editor, keeping up with all of the latest Apple news on Saturday and Sunday. He got started in the world of Apple news during the pandemic, and it became a growing hobby. He’s also an indie iOS developer in his free time, and has published numerous apps over the years.

