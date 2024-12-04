 Skip to main content

Apple shows how the iPhone’s Action Mode helps people with Parkinson’s shoot videos

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Dec 4 2024 - 12:25 pm PT
3 Comments
Action Mode iPhone

Apple puts a lot of effort into promoting accessibility with things like the hearing aid feature for AirPods Pro. This time, however, the company showed an example of how the iPhone’s Action Mode has been helping people with Parkinson’s in their routines.

iPhone’s Action Mode has become an accessibility feature for people with Parkinson’s

Apple’s latest campaign filmed in Brazil not only promotes Action Mode, but also shows how important the feature has become for those living with hand tremors from Parkinson’s disease.

For those unfamiliar, Action Mode is a camera option available for iPhone 14 and later that significantly corrects shakes and vibrations when capturing video, making them super stable. While for some people Action Mode is just one of many camera features on the iPhone, for others it has become an important accessibility feature.

The new videos promoted by Apple tell stories of people living with Parkinson’s and how the iPhone lets them film videos despite their shaking hands. One of these stories is about Rodrigo Mendes, who has been living with Parkinson’s since 2009 and still pursues his hobby of mountain climbing and hiking.

“Climbing the mountain itself is already amazing, but capturing it is important too, right? The Action Mode on iPhone makes a huge difference because, imagine trying to film with your hand shaking like this, you know? […] being able to capture an image on yout own in the end makes all the difference,” Mendes says in the video.

Apple also shared the stories of other people living with Parkinson’s in its new campaign. In all the videos, the company shows the difference between filming with and without Action Mode.

Mendes’ video was posted on Apple’s official Instagram account, and although it was recorded in Portuguese, the video has English subtitles. You can watch it below:

More about Apple and accessibility

Earlier this week, Apple’s global head of accessibility Sarah Herrlinger discussed in an interview how the company wants to make technology accessible to anyone. More recently, Apple released an update for the AirPods Pro 2 that turns them into hearing aids. The feature was promoted in this year’s Apple holiday ad.

The company also often shares stories about people who have had their lives saved with the help of Apple devices and technologies such as Emergency SOS and irregular heart rhythm notifications from the Apple Watch.

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

