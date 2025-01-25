 Skip to main content

Indie App Spotlight: ‘Inscreen’ helps you reassess screen time on your iPhone

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Jan 25 2025 - 12:30 pm PT
Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Inscreen taps into Apple’s Screen Time API, and aims to help users be more mindful about the time they’re spending on their devices. Rather than forcefully blocking app access, Inscreen takes a different approach, and keeps you aware of how much time you’re spending on each app.

How it works

When you install Inscreen, you can choose which apps you find distracting, set a daily limit for those apps, and you’re all set up. Once configured, the app will begin sending you alerts if you’re spending too much time in one of your distracting apps.

Inscreen is largely based on the idea of cognitive behavioral therapy, an approach which helps people recognize behavioral patterns. With Inscreens consistent reminders, users will gradually become more mindful of how they’re using apps, naturally reducing screen time without outright blocking any apps.

It also offers great insights within the app, allowing you to have a top-down view of your device usage. It’ll give you an overview, a breakdown of how you spent your time, as well as a daily progress tracker, allowing you to easily see where you succeeded or failed.

Inscreen is more than just a screen time tracker. Rather, its a delightful way of reflecting on your smartphone consumption.

Download Inscreen

Inscreen is available on the App Store for iPhones running iOS 17.6 and later. It costs $3.99/month, $29.99/year, or $99.99 lifetime. A three day free trial is available, so you can try it out before you commit to anything.

