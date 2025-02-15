Indie App Spotlight: ‘Due Tomorrow’ helps students manage their homework with AI

Welcome to Indie App Spotlight. This is a weekly 9to5Mac series where we showcase the latest apps in the indie app world. If you’re a developer and would like your app featured, get in contact.

Due Tomorrow is a students ultimate homework companion. It helps you manage your assignments, keep track of everything with reminders and calendar integration, and includes a neat little AI chatbot that provides pointers for your assignments.

Top features

First things first, Due Tomorrow is a homework manager. You can input tasks, jot down notes for that task, and add any sort of relevant links you’d need for that assignment. On top of that, you can also add sub-tasks, allowing you to break your homework down into smaller pieces.

That’s not all though. It also offers integration with Google Classroom and Canva, allowing for easy imports of assignments without much additional effort.

As mentioned earlier, it offers reminders to help keep students on top of assignments, but it also has calendar integration. You can quickly set up calendar blocks to dedicate time to completing your assignments.

Last but not least, it offers an AI chatbot called Homework Helper, where you can upload images of your homework, and it’ll provide resources to help you out. It sources from websites like Khan Academy, so you can learn what you need to know, rather than just giving students the answers.

The app also integrates with Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Pricing & Download

Due Tomorrow is available for free on the App Store, and the developer is committed to not paywalling anything thats integral to homework management. However, for Homework Helper, you’ll need to purchase a subscription for $2.99/month or $19.99/year. There’s also a tip jar if you’d like to support the developer.

My favorite iPhone accessories on Amazon:

Follow Michael: X/Twitter, Bluesky, Instagram