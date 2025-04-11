 Skip to main content

Apple Park has regained its rainbow ahead of WWDC 2025

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Apr 11 2025 - 11:06 am PT
30 Comments
Apple Park rainbow

Our long national nightmare is over. No, not that one. This one. According to posts on social media, Apple has completed installation of the more durable rainbow arches found within the circular campus.

Readers may recall that the six color arches were removed for mysterious reasons a while back.

The explanation, it turns out, was simply that Apple was working on a more permanent version of the structure that was originally intended to be decoration around a temporary stage.

As of this week, the work appears to be completed in plenty of time for the six color arches to be present for WWDC 2025 in June.

More timely, perhaps, is having the rainbow monument back in time for videos being produced ahead of time for Apple’s developer conference.

Best Apple accessories

