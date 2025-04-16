‘Deco’ is a fun new app that lets you create custom wallpapers to your heart’s content

For the past couple years, Apple has put a large emphasis on lock screen customization. But, have you ever wondered: what if I could easily create my own custom wallpaper on my iPhone? This new app has the answer for you.

Deco makes personal wallpaper customization accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts and everyday users, allowing you to express yourself in a big way that you couldn’t before.

Feature overview

At its core, Deco is one of the easiest ways to create your own wallpaper on-device without using a photo editing app. You start off with a background, such as a photo from your photo library, stripes, a customizable gradient, a flat color, or an image generated by Image Playground (requires Apple Intelligence-capable device.)

With the stripe and gradient background options, you can customize them as much as you please, including the layout and colors! There are a number of preset color groups to pick from, but you can also choose whatever colors you want for your stripes or gradient.

Once you have your background, you can add your own stickers, emojis, genmojis, and text to your wallpaper. You can design your wallpaper to your hearts content, and even make fun little multi-sticker creations as seen below. You can move, resize, and rotate your text, stickers, emojis, and wallpapers as much as you’d like.

Deco also features a canvas library, allowing you to view and edit wallpapers after you’ve finished creating them. Once you’re done, you can swiftly set it as your iPhone’s wallpaper. It truly levels up your lock screen customization.

About the developer

Deco was created by self-taught indie developer Aether, a previous intern on the Apple Maps team. It was built for (and won!) this years WWDC Swift Student Challenge. After seeing the onslaught of support on Twitter, it was developed into a fully featured app that’s now launching today! Aether also previously built Kyo, a design-focused school planner app.

Download Deco

Deco is available on the App Store as a one-time purchase, for just $2.99. That’s limited time pricing, so don’t miss out! There’s no ads, and no subscription. Deco is available on iPhones running iOS 18.2 and later, and iPad support will be launching in the near future. You can follow Deco on X/Twitter for updates.

