14 years ago, Apple released the white iPhone 4 (after a brief 308-day delay)

The white iPhone 4 release day is always a fun Apple anniversary for me to think about. It comes a week before I bought my very first iPhone (the iPhone 4 in white, of course) and 308 days after the black iPhone 4 arrived in stores.

Between the announcement and release, the white iPhone 4 spanned six Apple press releases:

For Apple, the white iPhone 4 delay was only one of a few major storylines associated with the hardware. First, there was Antennagate that resulted in Apple giving away free iPhone cases. Then there was the Verizon iPhone launch, adding a second carrier in the U.S. that supported the iPhone.

Something else that always surprises me when revisiting the iPhone 4 launch is when the hardware was originally announced and released.

Steve Jobs announced the iPhone 4 at WWDC 2010, and the black version was in stores by the end of June. Summer iPhone releases were the norm following June or July launches for the original iPhone, iPhone 3G, and iPhone 3GS.

iPhone launches wouldn’t shift to the fall until the iPhone 4S was unveiled in October 2011. Since then, we’ve come to expect new iPhone software updates to be previewed at WWDC, and new iPhone hardware to be announced in the fall (reliably September since the iPhone 5).