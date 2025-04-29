 Skip to main content

Apple Wallet could add digital IDs in these three states next

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Apr 29 2025 - 10:01 am PT
18 Comments
Apple Wallet app icon

Apple Wallet launched support for digital state IDs, including driver’s licenses, all the way back in 2022. Currently only 10 locations support the feature, but we may have just learned what the next three states will be.

Apple Wallet likely adding Arkansas, Montana, and West Virginia IDs next

Apple Wallet and Google Wallet both support digital state IDs, and their lists of supported states are nearly identical.

Google Wallet only supports IDs from six states currently, but all six are also part of Apple’s supported list. Apple Wallet simply has a few additions not yet supported by Google.

This overlap is no coincidence, because states tend to roll out digital ID support on Apple and Google simultaneously. It’s a more user-friendly move, since both iPhone and Android users can benefit at once.

And because of that common trend, we may now know the next few states that will support digital IDs in Apple Wallet.

Google announced today that its next supported states will be:

  • Arkansas
  • Montana
  • West Virginia

These three states, significantly, are not yet supported by Apple Wallet.

Which means that Arkansas, Montana, and West Virginia are likely also the next three states that will offer digital IDs to iPhone users too.

That will bring the total number of supported territories to 13.

13 is obviously still far short of the 50 US states. Hopefully, though, perhaps related to the REAL ID rollout, we’ll reach a tipping point soon and many more states will start getting on board.

Are you interested in getting a digital state ID in Apple Wallet? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.

