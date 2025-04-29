Dashlane brings confidential computing to passkeys for better business security

The move to passkeys is happening in this way: gradually, then suddenly. Apple has gone all in on passkeys, and while they’re a huge win for consumer security, they’ve been harder to manage in an enterprise environment. That’s starting to change.

Ahead of World Password Day, Dashlane announced it’s now using confidential computing to secure synced passkeys in the cloud. Instead of storing the private key in client software memory, it’s now housed in AWS Nitro Enclaves. The result is stronger protection and more control for IT teams without giving up on a great end-user experience.

“There’s a lot I could say about passkeys as a technology, but I fundamentally believe that they will create a world where account takeovers are almost eliminated.” —John Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, Dashlane

For companies managing shared accounts or sensitive access, like cloud storage logins or single-sign-on admin portals, this update unlocks new options. Admins can now build stricter policies around who can share credentials, where they can be used, and how access is revoked.

What makes this move especially interesting is that Dashlane is not giving up on it its zero knowledge security approach. Passkeys do remain encrypted in the cloud, and only the end user can decrypt them. The secure enclave handles the authentication handshake while keeping the private key secure.

There has always been a tradeoff and tension between security keys and usability. Hardware keys are rock solid but a pain to manage at scale – especially for worldwide. companies. Software-based synced passkeys are easier to use but not quite as bulletproof from a security point of view . With this update, Dashlane aims to narrow that gap. Businesses get the convenience users expect and the security teams need.

Passkeys join SSO and SIEM as part of Dashlane’s confidential computing focus. For Apple-focused IT teams looking to clean up credential management sprawl without sacrificing a great user experience, this is a step in the right direction. Passkeys, in my opinion, continue to be one of the most important technologies in cybersecurity, and the faster the world migrations fully to it, the better. It’s rare than major technology vendors will collaborate on open standards, and passkeys is one of those times.