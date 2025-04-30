 Skip to main content

Google CEO ‘hopeful’ Gemini will be part of Apple Intelligence this year

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Apr 30 2025 - 8:53 am PT
0 Comments
Google Gemini

Today Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been in court, testifying as part of the company’s ongoing antitrust trial. And during proceedings, he expressed optimism about Gemini becoming part of Apple Intelligence as early as this year.

Google Gemini could be added to Apple Intelligence in iOS 19

Mark Gurman, Davey Alba, and Leah Nylen write at Bloomberg:

Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in court proceedings Wednesday that he hopes that Gemini, his company’s AI service, will be added as a built-in option for iPhones this year…

During the court proceedings, Pichai said he is hopeful that Gemini, which competes with ChatGPT, will be added as an additional AI option on Apple products. Pichai said he held a series of conversations with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook across 2024 and he hopes to have a deal done by the middle of this year.

Having a deal done “by the middle of this year” is likely no coincidence.

On June 9 at the WWDC kickoff keynote, Apple will unveil iOS 19 and its other major software updates launching this fall.

Last year’s WWDC is where Apple first unveiled Apple Intelligence and announced its OpenAI partnership to integrate ChatGPT in iOS 18.

WWDC would be the perfect forum for Apple to announce a similar partnership with Google has been finalized, thus paving the way for Gemini integration to happen in iOS 19, or perhaps iOS 19.1 or 19.2 later in the year.

If Gemini is integrated with iOS 19, in theory it will work similar to how the ChatGPT extension does now. Meaning, you would be able to say, “Siri, ask Gemini…” or else have Gemini automatically pinged for certain Siri requests that it might specialize in.

Are you interested in having Gemini integrated with Apple Intelligence in iOS 19? Let us know in the comments.

Best iPhone accessories

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence
Gemini

Gemini

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.