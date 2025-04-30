Google CEO ‘hopeful’ Gemini will be part of Apple Intelligence this year

Today Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been in court, testifying as part of the company’s ongoing antitrust trial. And during proceedings, he expressed optimism about Gemini becoming part of Apple Intelligence as early as this year.

Google Gemini could be added to Apple Intelligence in iOS 19

Mark Gurman, Davey Alba, and Leah Nylen write at Bloomberg:

Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in court proceedings Wednesday that he hopes that Gemini, his company’s AI service, will be added as a built-in option for iPhones this year… During the court proceedings, Pichai said he is hopeful that Gemini, which competes with ChatGPT, will be added as an additional AI option on Apple products. Pichai said he held a series of conversations with Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook across 2024 and he hopes to have a deal done by the middle of this year.

Having a deal done “by the middle of this year” is likely no coincidence.

On June 9 at the WWDC kickoff keynote, Apple will unveil iOS 19 and its other major software updates launching this fall.

Last year’s WWDC is where Apple first unveiled Apple Intelligence and announced its OpenAI partnership to integrate ChatGPT in iOS 18.

WWDC would be the perfect forum for Apple to announce a similar partnership with Google has been finalized, thus paving the way for Gemini integration to happen in iOS 19, or perhaps iOS 19.1 or 19.2 later in the year.

If Gemini is integrated with iOS 19, in theory it will work similar to how the ChatGPT extension does now. Meaning, you would be able to say, “Siri, ask Gemini…” or else have Gemini automatically pinged for certain Siri requests that it might specialize in.

Are you interested in having Gemini integrated with Apple Intelligence in iOS 19? Let us know in the comments.

Best iPhone accessories