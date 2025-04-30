New Apple TV+ trailer reveals first ever full-length ‘immersive’ film

Apple TV+ is exactly one month away from debuting Bono: Stories of Surrender, a concert-style “documentary event.” This will also be the first ever feature-length film in Apple Immersive Video on the Vision Pro. And today, Apple debuted the first trailer to show us what to expect.

Trailer debuts for Bono: Stories of Surrender on Apple TV+

Apple and U2 have a long history of collaboration, as anyone who lived through the Songs of Innocence debacle will know all too well.

The latest evidence of that relationship is a new Bono feature-length film based on the artist’s 2022 memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

Bono: Stories of Surrender will arrive on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 30 and simultaneously be available in Apple Immersive Video for Vision Pro users. Apple notes:

[This] will be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, a remarkable media format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio to produce a 180-degree video that places viewers onstage with Bono and in the center of his story. With this special edition of the film available only on Vision Pro, viewers will feel completely immersed in the music and storytelling.

The trailer for the film just arrived, available below:

As the trailer reveals, the film was shot in black and white—a format that looks like it could suit the content especially well.

For Vision Pro owners, the black and white format should also feel very familiar. Apple employed similar styling with its recent Metallica immersive concert video.

That video was widely seen as one of Apple’s best immersive video projects to date. I wouldn’t be surprised if the new Bono film achieves similar levels of success.

Are you interested in watching the Bono film, whether in ’immersive video’ or not?

Apple TV+ is available for $9.99 per month and features hit TV shows and movies like Ted Lasso, Severance, The Morning Show, Silo, and Shrinking.

Best Vision Pro accessories