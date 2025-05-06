 Skip to main content

Apple now sells iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max refurbished with discounts

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | May 6 2025 - 11:38 am PT
iPhone 15 battery capacity | iPhone 15 Pro models shown

When Apple debuted its iPhone 16 Pro line last fall, it immediately stopped selling the previous year’s Pro models. But now, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are back as part of Apple’s refurbished store, and at a discount.

Apple’s refurbished models are discounted, but still not the best deal you can find

As spotted by MacRumors, today Apple updated its online refurbished store with four big additions:

  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

The first two models are still available new from Apple. Though with their lack of Apple Intelligence support, they wouldn’t be my recommendation.

iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, however, have been unavailable from Apple since last September.

But now, you can buy a refurbished model in various capacities and with a discount.

All models are carrier-unlocked and come with the same one-year warranty as a brand new iPhone, all manuals and accessories, and a new battery and outer shell.

Even though the devices are discounted, you may still find better deals elsewhere.

For example, a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro 256GB can be found as low as $659 on Amazon for certain carriers, or slightly more unlocked. The comparable model from Apple will set you back $849.

Similarly, iPhone 15 Pro Max is just $679 at Amazon for an AT&T model or $759 unlocked. Apple’s equivalent is currently $929.

