This is every device that will support Apple Intelligence at launch

Apple Intelligence is one of the most exciting and powerful new technologies Apple is launching this year. It is now available to beta testers with a supported device, and will release publicly in October—still labeled beta—as part of iOS 18.1, macOS Sequoia 15.1, and iPadOS 18.1. Here is the full list of devices that will support Apple Intelligence at launch.

iPhones

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Macs

M3 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

M1 MacBook Air

M3 MacBook Pro

M2 MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Pro

M3 iMac

M1 iMac

M2 Mac mini

M1 Mac mini

M2 Mac Studio

M1 Mac Studio

M2 Mac Pro

iPads

M4 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Pro

M1 iPad Pro

M2 iPad Air

M1 iPad Air

Apple Intelligence features

If you have one of the above devices, you’ll be able to gain access to a variety of Apple Intelligence features starting next month.

The first wave of AI features includes language tools will enable AI to analyze your writing and offer revisions in various writing styles, or simply proofread for grammar and spelling. One killer launch feature is notification summaries, which make notifications more actionable than ever. There are also new summary features in Mail, Safari, and Messages.

The supercharged new Siri also arrives on supported Apple Intelligence devices in iOS 18.1. Some of its most advanced capabilities, though, won’t debut until later. These include on-screen awareness, cross-app actions, personal context awareness, and ChatGPT integration.

Expected later this year in iOS 18.2 are image tools that enable creating original images via a simple typed description. These will arrive via the new Image Playground app and the sure-to-be-popular Genmoji feature.

No Vision Pro, Apple Watch, or HomePod support

At launch, Apple Intelligence will require a compatible iPhone, Mac, or iPad. No other Apple devices will support the new technology.

Vision Pro support is reportedly in the works, and perhaps new HomePod models will be powerful enough to host the new Siri. There’s no official support for Apple Intelligence on Apple Watch either, though the Watch does benefit from one key AI feature.

It’s likely that a few years from now, Apple Intelligence will pervade every product Apple sells. But for now, only select iPhones, iPads, and Macs support it.