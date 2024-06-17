 Skip to main content

New HomePod coming soon? What Apple Intelligence means for the smart speaker’s future

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 17 2024 - 1:10 pm PT
6 Comments
Siri Apple Intelligence on HomePod

The biggest star of WWDC this year was undoubtedly Apple Intelligence. Apple spent nearly half its presentation explaining the philosophy behind its own spin on AI, the features it would make possible, and the bright future ahead thanks to AI’s capabilities.

The Apple Intelligence story centered around three key products: the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Which has many wondering: what about Vision Pro? Apple Watch? HomePod?

I’m not too concerned about the Vision Pro and Apple Watch’s exclusions, as I suspect Apple has AI stories in the works there. But what about HomePod? Will the HomePod gain support for the new Siri? Might there be a new model in development?

Will current HomePods support Apple Intelligence?

Spotify HomePod support | Original and mini models shown

Apple currently sells two different HomePod models: the HomePod (2nd generation) and the HomePod mini.

In comparing the two products, they both contain chips that seem unlikely to support Apple Intelligence—meaning, no new and improved Siri, and likely no ChatGPT integration.

For reference, Apple has said that its new AI features require:

  • an A17 Pro chip or later (currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max)
  • or an M1 chip or later for Macs and iPads

The HomePod currently features an S7 chip and the HomePod mini an S5. These are Apple Watch-class chips.

Even if the HomePod lineup boasted the latest S9 chip found in the Apple Watch Series 9, it would still be unlikely to pack enough power for Apple Intelligence.

It’s uncertain whether Apple could enable certain Siri-related AI features on less powerful chips, like those found in the HomePods, but there’s perhaps a more likely solution:

There are new, more powerful HomePods in the works.

Expected features for new HomePod hardware

Siri Apple Intelligence features

Although I wouldn’t expect Apple to stick an M4 in the next generation of HomePod, it’s not out of the question to expect something like an M1 or A17 Pro.

With a more powerful chip, new HomePod hardware could gain full compatibility with Siri’s newfound capabilities on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, enabling features like:

  • Richer language understanding, so you can speak more naturally rather than following a specific script when making requests
  • Context awareness, so you can refer to specific messages, email, etc. and Siri can perform actions that are fully aware of the contents of those communications
  • Complex multi-step requests, so you can knock out multiple actions in a single command
  • ChatGPT support for requests that could be better answered by OpenAI’s service

All of these Apple Intelligence features could pair nicely with the rumored addition of a built-in touch display on the HomePod.

When will a HomePod AI announcement be made?

At the moment, Apple clearly has nothing to announce regarding the future of Apple Intelligence on the HomePod. But come this fall, if the new and improved Siri proves a hit on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, the HomePod is going to instantly be seen as outdated.

For now, the silence about the HomePod is understandable. Let the focus be on Apple’s most popular platforms. But before too long, the absence of an AI story on Apple’s other devices will have to be remedied.

Apple’s fall is always packed with new hardware, and we’re already expecting a new iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, new AirPods, new Macs and iPads, and more.

Is there room for HomePods? It seems doubtful, but I sure hope there is.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomePod

HomePod

HomePod is Apple’s effort to “reinvent home …
HomePod Mini

HomePod Mini

The HomePod mini is Apple's latest smart speaker…

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing