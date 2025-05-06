Apple TV+ comedy with 95% Rotten Tomatoes lands new season

Apple TV+ is home to a variety of beloved comedy series, especially ones that pack a lot of dramatic heart too (e.g., Ted Lasso, Shrinking). Now, one of the longest running such shows, Trying, has landed a renewal for season 5.

Trying season 5 is officially happening at Apple TV+

Trying is set to become the longest-running comedy series on Apple TV+.

The show’s fourth season premiered last summer, but ever since then, word on its fate had been left undetermined.

Fortunately for series fans, Apple TV+ just announced that Trying has officially been renewed for season 5.

For those unfamiliar, here’s Apple’s summary of the show:

All Nikki and Jason want is a baby—the one thing they can’t have. So they decide to adopt. With their dysfunctional friends, dramatic relatives, and chaotic lives, will the couple succeed in building the family of their dreams?

The British comedy’s plot has come a long way since its first season, when Nikki and Jason were wrestling through infertility and the challenges it brings. Season 4 introduced a big time jump that moved the series forward too.

If you’ve never seen Trying, it’s very much worth a watch. The show’s strong 95% Rotten Tomatoes score highlights its consistent quality since season 1 debuted in 2020.

Apple didn’t share details on when to expect Trying season 5’s release date, but some time in 2026 seems likely.

