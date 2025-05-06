 Skip to main content

iOS 18.5 will make carrier satellite service like T-Mobile Starlink work on older iPhones

Avatar for Zac Hall  | May 6 2025 - 10:33 am PT
7 Comments
green-iphone-13-pro-line-9to5mac

Earlier this year, Apple began supporting carrier-provided satellite connectivity in iOS 18 for iPhone 14 and newer models. Now, with the release of iOS 18.5 RC, Apple is extending that support to the iPhone 13 lineup.

Starting with iOS 18.5, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be able to access satellite features offered by carriers such as T-Mobile, including services like T-Mobile’s Starlink-powered satellite coverage. This expansion means more iPhone users can benefit from satellite connectivity in areas without traditional cell service, provided they have a compatible carrier plan.

iPhone 14 and newer devices have supported this type of carrier-based satellite functionality since iOS 18.3. With iOS 18.5 expected to launch next week, all iPhone 13 models will gain the same support.

It’s important to note that this update does not bring Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite to the iPhone 13 series. That feature relies on specialized hardware found only in iPhone 14 and later and functions independently of carrier networks. It also doesn’t “install Starlink” on every iPhone, just support for carrier-provided satellite features like Starlink.

By contrast, carrier-provided satellite services behave more like conventional cellular connections and require a participating plan to work.

In the United States, T-Mobile has partnered with SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite-based internet connectivity to network dead zones. The service is currently in beta until July. Any iPhone user with any carrier can register to test the service before it goes live. T-Mobile will also sell service to any iPhone user, regardless of what carrier the iPhone uses.

