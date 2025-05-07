 Skip to main content

Apple Watch in significant global decline for two years now; new features needed

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 7 2025 - 3:55 am PT
30 Comments
Apple Watch in significant global decline for two years now; new features needed | Low-key photo of a blue cellular Apple Watch

Global Apple Watch shipments have now been in significant decline for two years, according to a new market intelligence report. The news is made worse by all competing premium smartwatch brands seeing their shipments grow during the same period.

The report lays the blame on fewer reasons to upgrade, suggesting that Apple needs to focus on introducing new features and possibly design changes too …

The Apple Watch was a slow-burn at first as the company tried to find the right positioning for the device, but once it put health and fitness front and center, it has dominated the smartwatch market.

Counterpoint data shows that growth continued through to 2021, with a 27% year-on-year increase in shipments. That ended in 2022, with zero growth – and since then there was a 10% fall in 2023, which almost doubled in 2024 with a further 19% drop.

The firm says that the decline was worldwide, but most notable in the US.

Apple’s smartwatch shipments declined 19% YoY in 2024, according to Counterpoint’s Global Smartwatch Shipment Tracker, Q4 2024. The brand witnessed declines in all regions except India. However, its global decline was mainly driven by the significant decline in the North American market, which contributes more than half of Apple’s smartwatch shipments. 2024 was the second consecutive year to witness a YoY shipment decline.

In the advanced smartwatch segment, Apple’s market share decreased by 8 percentage points YoY in 2024. Q4 2024 was the fifth consecutive quarter to see a decline in Apple’s smartwatch shipments even as all the other major competitors offering advanced smartwatches witnessed growth.

Even the Apple Watch Ultra saw its usual 10%+ share of the market drop to under 8%.

Counterpoint says buyers are simply being offered less reason to upgrade.

The lack of a new SE model weighed most on shipment growth. Fewer upgrades to the latest Watch Series 10, more competition, lack of a new Ultra and legal issues [that is, loss of the blood oxygen feature] also impacted the growth […]

To make a comeback in 2025 and retain its market share, Apple needs to focus on a few things, including the introduction of new features, launch of Watch SE and Watch Ultra models, and possible design upgrades.

Photo by Brandon Romanchuk on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to h…
Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE starts at $279 and includes t…
Apple Watch Ultra

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor