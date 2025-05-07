 Skip to main content

Setting up HomeKit devices to get easier with tap-to-pair and multi-device QR codes

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | May 7 2025 - 6:04 am PT
0 Comments
Setting up smart home gadgets to get easier with tap-to-pair and multi-device QR codes | A range of smart home devices on a colorful background

An update to the Matter standard will make it much easier to set up HomeKit-compatible smart home devices. In particular, it should make tap-to-pair a far more common feature, rather than something supported by only a handful of devices.

Multi-device QR codes will also make setup much easier for things like multi-packs of smart light bulbs, which will let you set up all of them at once, rather than having to do each one individually …

A quick recap on Matter and HomeKit

Originally, brands wanting to offer HomeKit compatibility had to comply with an Apple-specific standard, and submit their devices for approval.

The Matter standard eliminates both steps, with any Matter-compatible device automatically compatible with HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung Smart Things. As of the beginning of this year, all Matter devices get the Works With Apple Home badge without any further testing.

Setup now getting easier

The setup process for Matter devices can still vary in complexity, however. It’s often necessary to scan QR codes for each separate item, and sometimes you have to do so while they are powered on – which can be incredibly awkward for things like smart bulbs in ceiling fitments.

But the latest update to the Matter standard, version 1.4.1, includes two new features intended to greatly simplify setup.

Tap-to-pair

HomeKit supports pairing via NFC, allowing you to just tap a device against the back of your iPhone to add it to the Home app – but very few products offer it. Now it’s officially supported by the Matter standard, that ought to encourage a lot more companies to adopt it (though it is sadly just an option, rather than a requirement, within the standard).

Multi-device QR codes

Currently, if you buy a 4-pack of Matter-compatible light bulbs, each one has its own QR code, meaning you have to pair each of them individually. With the latest evolution of the standard, you’ll be able to scan one code and all four bulbs will appear in the Home app. You’ll still be able to control them individually.

Additionally, some products make you open the manufacturer’s app to agree to terms and conditions. Matter 1.4.1 allows this to be done in the “commissioner app” (for example, the Apple Home app), eliminating this annoying step.

As always with standards updates, it will take some time for these new features to filter down into the products on sale.

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

HomeKit

HomeKit

HomeKit is Apple's home automation framework tha…
Matter

Matter

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor