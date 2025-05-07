An update to the Matter standard will make it much easier to set up HomeKit-compatible smart home devices. In particular, it should make tap-to-pair a far more common feature, rather than something supported by only a handful of devices.

Multi-device QR codes will also make setup much easier for things like multi-packs of smart light bulbs, which will let you set up all of them at once, rather than having to do each one individually …

A quick recap on Matter and HomeKit

Originally, brands wanting to offer HomeKit compatibility had to comply with an Apple-specific standard, and submit their devices for approval.

The Matter standard eliminates both steps, with any Matter-compatible device automatically compatible with HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and Samsung Smart Things. As of the beginning of this year, all Matter devices get the Works With Apple Home badge without any further testing.

Setup now getting easier

The setup process for Matter devices can still vary in complexity, however. It’s often necessary to scan QR codes for each separate item, and sometimes you have to do so while they are powered on – which can be incredibly awkward for things like smart bulbs in ceiling fitments.

But the latest update to the Matter standard, version 1.4.1, includes two new features intended to greatly simplify setup.

Tap-to-pair

HomeKit supports pairing via NFC, allowing you to just tap a device against the back of your iPhone to add it to the Home app – but very few products offer it. Now it’s officially supported by the Matter standard, that ought to encourage a lot more companies to adopt it (though it is sadly just an option, rather than a requirement, within the standard).

Multi-device QR codes

Currently, if you buy a 4-pack of Matter-compatible light bulbs, each one has its own QR code, meaning you have to pair each of them individually. With the latest evolution of the standard, you’ll be able to scan one code and all four bulbs will appear in the Home app. You’ll still be able to control them individually.

Additionally, some products make you open the manufacturer’s app to agree to terms and conditions. Matter 1.4.1 allows this to be done in the “commissioner app” (for example, the Apple Home app), eliminating this annoying step.

As always with standards updates, it will take some time for these new features to filter down into the products on sale.

