After a tough period of laying staff down and hiking prices up following its acquisition by Bending Spoons, Evernote has finally been getting some cool features.

Recently, the platform got multimodal AI transcription support, and it’s actually pretty good.

Transcribe pretty much anything

The new AI Transcribe tool is available in the main Evernote app, as well as a standalone web tool.

You can upload an audio, video, or image file or record audio on the go with the tool’s built-in recorder. The web tool also allows you to paste in the URL of a video, and it’ll auto-transcribe the content, which can be pretty useful.

I tested it with a 55-minute episode of a Brazilian Portuguese podcast file, and it accurately did the job in less than a minute, which is pretty fast. Once it was done, I could either copy, download, or edit the transcription.

AI Transcribe works with files up to 100 MB in size or 60 minutes in length. For video, it accepts MP4 and MOV format files, which the company says is perfect for transcribing Zoom meetings.

As for images, Evernote says the tool is perfect for digitizing handwritten notes, such as extracting text written on a whiteboard, as long as the uploaded image is either a JPG or a PNG.

The bad news is that Evernote really wants you to become a paying subscriber, so if you don’t plan to use Evernote for much else, anything other than casual use might cost quite a bit.

Currently, its free plan offers up to 50 notes, a single notebook, 200 MB max note size, and single-device access. Its paid plans start at $14.99 per month or $129.99 per year.