Evernote layoffs announced after sale of company; relocates to Europe

Evernote layoffs are the latest victim of the tech downturn, which has seen significant numbers of jobs lost over the course of the past year.

Other tech companies to have made layoffs include Clubhouse, Meta, Plex, and Sonos, with even 3-trillion-dollar Apple laying off contractors, and CEO Tim Cook not ruling out cuts in permanent workers too …

While Evernote was one of the most popular productivity apps a long time, it has struggled in the past few years. Version 10, launched in late 2020, proved particularly controversial. This was written from the ground up using the Electron framework for better cross-platform compatibility, but dropped many popular features, with iOS users also complaining that performance was worse than previous versions.

Like other note-taking apps, it has also been increasingly Sherlocked by Apple’s own Notes apps, which has grown notably more powerful over the past few years.

In November of last year, the US company was sold to Italian developer Bending Spoons.

Evernote layoffs

SFGate reports that most Evernote staff has now laid off “most of its staff,” with operations relocated to Europe.

Evernote, the note-taking app once heralded by Engadget as the “king of note-taking apps,” has laid off most of its staff as it prepares to exit the Bay Area and relocate nearly all operations to Europe. [The company] axed nearly all its employees in the United States and Chile, according to a statement from Bending Spoons CEO Luca Ferrari provided to SFGATE. Most of the company’s “operations will be transitioned to Europe,” Ferrari said in the statement, due to the “significant boost in operational efficiency that will come as a consequence of centralizing operations in Europe.”

Evernote previously laid off staff in 2015, 2018, and 2022, but this now seems the final nail in US jobs at the company.

Employees losing their jobs are reportedly being given 16 weeks’ pay, a pro-rata performance bonus, “up to” a year of health insurance, and visa support for non-US citizens based in the country.