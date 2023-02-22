Meta reportedly plans next wave of job cuts after suggesting no more layoffs, Meta disputes details

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Feb 22 2023 - 8:18 am PT
0 Comments
Mark Zuckerberg says metaverse should be 'open' as he criticizes Apple's ecosystem

After cutting 11,000 jobs last fall, Meta is reportedly set to execute what could be another major round of layoffs as it tries to trim expenses. The news comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted in January another round could happen this year after previously saying in November that he didn’t foresee more cuts.

Earlier this month we got a look at why Apple hasn’t had to cut jobs while tech giants like Meta and Amazon have slashed tens of thousands.

One of the big factors was Meta and others almost doubling their workforces since 2019. Along with trends like the macroeconomic downturn, that resulted in Meta cutting roughly 13% of its staff last fall and it looks like the cuts aren’t over.

Reported by The Washington Post, Meta is slated to execute another wave of layoffs that are believed to hit management.

“Meta plans to push some leaders into lower-level roles without direct reports, flattening the layers of management between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the company’s interns, according to a person familiar with the matter…”

Additionally, some projects are expected to be cut with Meta executives “evaluating the cheapest way to accomplish the most necessary tasks” which will “disproportionately affect workers in non-engineering roles.”

The cuts could number in the thousands for this round of layoffs and “may not happen on a single day, but will likely roll out across the company in the coming months.”

Meta spokesman Dave Arnold declined to comment to The Washington Post on the matter when asked but just referenced this previous statement from January:

“We closed last year with some difficult layoffs and restructuring some teams,” Zuckerberg told investors earlier this month. “When we did this, I said clearly that this was the beginning of our focus on efficiency and not the end.”

That indeed gave a heads-up about potentially seeing more layoffs this year. However, it was a 180 in contrast to Zuckerberg’s message after the massive cuts last fall when he said did not “anticipate more layoffs.”

After the story went live, Meta’s Policy Communications Director Andy Stone took issue with The Washington Post’s angle:

Meanwhile, layoffs are continuing at other tech companies like Twitter, Zoom, LinkedIn, and many more.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Meta

Meta
Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12