Apple continues F1 movie marketing blitz with new immersive hot lap experience on Apple Vision Pro

As spotted by Sigmund Judge, Apple is continuing its marketing blitz for F1: The Movie, which lands at the box office on June 27 and will stream on Apple TV+ later in the year.

Apple is certainly going out of its way to push awareness of the film. We’ve already seen Apple release a special haptic trailer, kickoff WWDC with a F1 sketch, Tim Cook and Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store at the weekend, among many other media interviews. And today, it has expanded the pool of Apple Immersive content with a new Hot Lap Immersive instalment, available now in the TV app on Apple Vision Pro.

The new immersive title allows the headset wearer to experience the thrills of racing at high-speed, with the movie’s star Brad Pitt in the racing seat taking a test drive around a track. Like all Apple Immersive content, it is recorded in a special 180-degree video format at 8K resolution, to take full advantage of the Vision Pro’s technical prowess.

Immersive content is by far the Vision Pro’s best selling point, but at launch there was very little content available to enjoy. In the past year, Apple has been doing a better job at rolling out new immersive featurettes on a more regular basis. It even debuted its first feature-length immersive film last month, Bono: Stories of Surrender.

It also rolled out a new Spatial Gallery app to curate and feature even more content optimised for Vision Pro, including 3D photos and panoramas.