Nomad debuts new Leather Mag Wallet with Find My integration

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 25 2025 - 8:15 am PT
2 Comments

The folks at Nomad are out this week with a new Leather Mag Wallet for iPhone. The accessory utilizes MagSafe to attach to the back of your iPhone and features built-in support for Apple’s Find My network, thanks to an integrated tracking card.

It’s available to order now from Nomad’s website for $79.

Nomad’s new Leather Mag Wallet can fit up to four credit cards. It’s made from the company’s Horween leather with a polycarbonate frame and can be attached to any MagSafe-compatible iPhone or to any MagSafe case.

Here are the dimensions:

  • 96mm x 66mm x 9mm
  • 47 grams

The integrated Find My card provides five months of battery life with a full charge. It can be recharged by placing it on any Qi or MagSafe charger. The Find My integration allows you to track your wallet in real-time using the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You can also receive notifications when you leave your wallet behind.

I’ve been using the Nomad Leather Mag for the past several days and have found it to be much better than Apple’s own MagSafe Wallet. The Find My integration is a great selling point and does a lot to help justify the $79 price point.

