 Skip to main content

FaceTime in iOS 26 will freeze your call if someone starts undressing

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 2 2025 - 12:58 pm PT
47 Comments

iOS 26 is a packed update for iPhone users thanks to the new Liquid Glass design and major updates for Messages, Wallet, CarPlay, and more. But another new feature was just discovered in the iOS 26 beta: FaceTime will now freeze your call’s video and audio if someone starts undressing.

New FaceTime safety feature for child accounts in iOS 26 seems to apply to adults too

When Apple unveiled iOS 26 last month, it mentioned a variety of new family tools coming for child accounts.

One of those announcements involved a change coming to FaceTime to block nudity.

Communication Safety expands to intervene when nudity is detected in FaceTime video calls, and to blur out nudity in Shared Albums in Photos.

However, at least in the iOS 26 beta, it seems that a similar feature may be in place for all users—adults included.

As discovered by iDeviceHelp on X, FaceTime in iOS 26 freezes your call’s video and audio when it detects nudity.

The app will then show the following warning message:

As you can see, FaceTime provides the option of immediately resuming audio and video, or ending the call.

Top comment by krazygreekguy

Liked by 29 people

While I get the idea behind this, they have no business enforcing this on adults. No government or corporate entity has any business encroaching on people’s privacy. This is a serious and egregious overreach. The fetishization of censorship is on the rise and it is just disgusting how rampant it’s becoming.

View all comments

It’s unclear whether this is an intended behavior, or just a bug in the beta that’s applying the feature to adults when it should only apply to child accounts.

While this feature might raise privacy concerns for some, here’s how Apple’s existing Communication Safety features work:

Communication Safety uses on-device machine learning to analyze photo and video attachments and determine if a photo or video appears to contain nudity. Because the photos and videos are analyzed on your child’s device, Apple doesn’t receive an indication that nudity was detected and doesn’t get access to the photos or videos as a result.

In other words, everything happens on-device so Apple has no idea about the contents of your call.

We’ll keep you posted with any discoveries or new information we learn related to the FaceTime feature in iOS 26.

Best iPhone accessories

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

FaceTime

FaceTime
iOS 26

iOS 26

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.