 Skip to main content

iOS 26 beta 4 adds more ‘liquid’ back to Liquid Glass design

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 22 2025 - 10:43 am PT
31 Comments

iOS 26 beta 4 has just been released, and one of the biggest question on many testers’ minds has been answered. After dialing back its redesign in beta 3, Apple has now infused more ‘liquid’ into the Liquid Glass design once again.

New iOS 26 beta offers refined Liquid Glass look

In iOS 26 beta 3, Apple scaled back the ‘liquid’ in Liquid Glass, leading many to refer to it as ‘Frosted Glass’ instead.

Opinions were mixed on the changed design, but many beta testers seemed disappointed that the original Liquid Glass look had been—in some cases—so drastically reversed.

But now in beta 4, the ‘liquid’ in Liquid Glass seems back in full force.

Here is a look at the App Store tab bar in iOS 26 beta 4:

For comparison, here are examples from betas 2 (top) and 3 (bottom):

As you can see, in the beta 2 and beta 4 images, the tab bar reveals much more of the content underneath it. In the beta 3 image, the opacity has changed significantly so it’s less transparent.

To my eyes, and in use, the design in beta 4 feels like a refined balance between the heavy liquid in the first couple betas, and the more frosted look in beta 3.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Apple often uses its beta cycles to refine designs over time.

For another example, here’s a look at the tab bar in Photos running beta 4:

Today’s iOS 26 beta 4 release to developers is expected to be followed by a public beta version in the days ahead. As a result, it’s especially noteworthy what Apple decided to ship with its latest Liquid Glass design.

Clearly, the company’s goal is the original “liquid” vision more so than the “frosted” look of beta 3.

Have you installed iOS 26 beta 4, and what do you think of the updated Liquid Glass design? Let us know in the comments.

Best iPhone accessories

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iOS 26

iOS 26

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.